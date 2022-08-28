Bitcoin Asset Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $667,663.49 (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a total market capitalization of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00271014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

