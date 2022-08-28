BitDAO (BIT) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $56.40 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

