BitNautic Token (BTNT) Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $2.65 million and $2,752.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitNautic Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00084711 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNautic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNautic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNautic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNautic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.