BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,848.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $827.46 million and approximately $64,848.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007328 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011992 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

