BitTorrent Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $827.46 million and $64,848.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007328 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011992 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.