BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $212,074.25 and approximately $242.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00729953 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 352,435,830 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

