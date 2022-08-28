BitWhite Market Cap Achieves $38,706.39 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $38,706.39 and approximately $70,159.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.