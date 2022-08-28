Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in August

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $176.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.