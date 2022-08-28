Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $79.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 72.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.7 %

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of BKI stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

