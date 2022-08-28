BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $0.0619 on Exchanges

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $470,785.74 and $83,587.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00830397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.