Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 174.9% in August

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 174.9% from the July 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

