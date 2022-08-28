Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of BBSRF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

