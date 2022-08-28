BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

zwb stock opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.57. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.41.

