BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the July 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,167. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

