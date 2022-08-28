BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period.

DMB opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

