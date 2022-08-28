BOLT (BOLT) Hits One Day Volume of $51,343.00

BOLT (BOLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $51,343.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00130052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087825 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.