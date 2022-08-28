Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 393,589% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.68 or 0.10146893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004086 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032482 BTC.

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

