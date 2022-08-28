BonFi Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, BonFi has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $56,212.76 and approximately $28.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

