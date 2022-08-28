Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 1,148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 465.6 days.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Boralex to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Shares of BRLXF remained flat at $38.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

