Boralex Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Boralex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$49.55 on Friday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1497705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boralex Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boralex to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

