Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys 61,924 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 2.4% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

