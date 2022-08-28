Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,387 shares during the quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Constellium worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,077,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

CSTM opened at $14.04 on Friday. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

