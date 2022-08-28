Bowie Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $16.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.60. 76,912,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,583,656. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

