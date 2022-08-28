Bowie Capital Management LLC Buys 4,767 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $17.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,038. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

