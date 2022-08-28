Bowie Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 20.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in ASML by 32.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML traded down $29.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.94. 1,229,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

