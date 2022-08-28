BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON BP.B opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.29. The company has a market capitalization of £35.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.38).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

