Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in August

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 31st total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.1 days.

Shares of BMBLF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Brambles has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

