Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,145.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
BNTGF remained flat at $69.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.
Brenntag Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.