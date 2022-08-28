Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,145.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGF remained flat at $69.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

