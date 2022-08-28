Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.84.

Brinker International Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE EAT opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brinker International by 397.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

