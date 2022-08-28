Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 19,276 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $97,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

