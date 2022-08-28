Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 3.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $69,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. 6,674,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,321,104. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

