Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.72% of Advance Auto Parts worth $91,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.59. 867,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,588. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.