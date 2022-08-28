Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

BR traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.99. The company had a trading volume of 954,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,042. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.26%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 704.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

