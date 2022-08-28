Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $103.00

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $112.27.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.