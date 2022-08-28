Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $37.08

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 208,840 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in DXC Technology by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.