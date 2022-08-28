Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $103.17

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

