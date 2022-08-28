Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $68.97

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $489,639,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11. Newmont has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

