Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $9.11

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

