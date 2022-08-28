Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $28.13

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Stephens lifted their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AZEK to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK



The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

