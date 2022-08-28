Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE BBU.UN opened at C$29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.58. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of C$24.20 and a one year high of C$65.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

