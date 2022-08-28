Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,740.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

