Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,740.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
See Also
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.