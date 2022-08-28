Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of Bucher Industries stock opened at $370.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $311.85 and a 1 year high of $535.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCHHF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 650 to CHF 537 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Featured Articles

