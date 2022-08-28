Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 63.2% in August

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH remained flat at $9.98 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $338,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,513,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 47.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

