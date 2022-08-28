Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 1,712 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,259.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,263,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $11,801,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $533.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $56.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.11 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

