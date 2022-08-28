Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKSGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BUKS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

