Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.71 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and $2.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00278409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,241,094 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

