Cajutel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,953.00 (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Cajutel has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Cajutel coin can currently be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00029926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cajutel Coin Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

