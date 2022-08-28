Cajutel Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Cajutel coin can currently be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00030344 BTC on popular exchanges. Cajutel has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $1,950.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cajutel has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 598.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.02148635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00841337 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cajutel Coin Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io.
Cajutel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cajutel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cajutel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.