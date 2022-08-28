California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
California First Leasing Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CFNB remained flat at $16.75 on Friday. California First Leasing has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.
About California First Leasing
