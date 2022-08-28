California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

California First Leasing Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFNB remained flat at $16.75 on Friday. California First Leasing has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Get California First Leasing alerts:

About California First Leasing

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.