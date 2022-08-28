Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,473.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.37 or 0.07432670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00162104 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

